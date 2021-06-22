Body found during search for man who fell off jet ski in San Jacinto River

@HCSOTexas units are at 12044 Beach Street. The body of a deceased person has been located in the water. Possibly linked to the man who went missing after falling off a jet ski yesterday. Identification to be made by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FQ3HolA2EU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 22, 2021

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A body has been recovered during the search for a man who went missing Sunday while skiing.On Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the body was found along the San Jacinto River in the 12044 block of Beach Street.He said it's possibly linked to the man who went missing on Sunday after falling off a jet ski.The identification of the body found is still pending and will be made by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, according to Gonzalez.