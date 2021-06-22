water rescue

Body found during search for man who fell off jet ski in San Jacinto River

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A body has been recovered during the search for a man who went missing Sunday while skiing.

On Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the body was found along the San Jacinto River in the 12044 block of Beach Street.

He said it's possibly linked to the man who went missing on Sunday after falling off a jet ski.

The identification of the body found is still pending and will be made by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, according to Gonzalez.



