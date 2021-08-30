Houston man charged with murder after missing woman's body found in Brookshire, police say

Jordan Potts, 26, has been charged with murder. Police released a photo of distinctive tattoos on Potts' right arm.

Shawtyeria Waites was last seen nearly two weeks ago on Chimney Rock Road, and according to activist Quanell X, very little has been done to help find her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman missing since late July has been found.Shawtyeria Waites, 21, was last seen by her friend after going out for her birthday on July 25 at an apartment at 8950 Chimney Rock Rd. in southwest Houston. Waites was reported missing two days later.Houston police say that on Aug. 13, evidence of foul play was found regarding Waites' disappearance. Witness statements and additional evidence determined Waites was dropped off at the Chimney Rock Road location to meet a man, later identified as Jordan Potts, 26.Police say they determined Waites was killed inside Potts' apartment and later her body was moved in the trunk of his vehicle.It's possible that Waites met Potts on social media or a dating app, police say.On Friday, HPD homicide detectives, with assistance from the FBI, located human remains in Brookshire. While formal identification is pending, physical evidence indicated the remains are those of Waites.Potts has been charged with murder. Police say he's on the run and he's dangerous.Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Potts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.