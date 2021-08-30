woman killed

Houston man charged with murder after missing woman's body found in Brookshire, police say

Shawtyeria Waites was last seen July 25 entering an apartment on Chimney Rock
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman missing since late July found dead in Brookshire, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman missing since late July has been found.

Shawtyeria Waites, 21, was last seen by her friend after going out for her birthday on July 25 at an apartment at 8950 Chimney Rock Rd. in southwest Houston. Waites was reported missing two days later.

SEE ALSO: Community search begins for missing woman last seen in SW Houston

Houston police say that on Aug. 13, evidence of foul play was found regarding Waites' disappearance. Witness statements and additional evidence determined Waites was dropped off at the Chimney Rock Road location to meet a man, later identified as Jordan Potts, 26.

Jordan Potts, 26, has been charged with murder. Police released a photo of distinctive tattoos on Potts' right arm.



Police say they determined Waites was killed inside Potts' apartment and later her body was moved in the trunk of his vehicle.

It's possible that Waites met Potts on social media or a dating app, police say.

SEE ALSO: Activist Quanell X calls out mayor, police chief in search efforts for missing Black woman
EMBED More News Videos

Shawtyeria Waites was last seen nearly two weeks ago on Chimney Rock Road, and according to activist Quanell X, very little has been done to help find her.



On Friday, HPD homicide detectives, with assistance from the FBI, located human remains in Brookshire. While formal identification is pending, physical evidence indicated the remains are those of Waites.

Potts has been charged with murder. Police say he's on the run and he's dangerous.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Potts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbrookshiresearchmurdersearch and rescuewoman killedmissing womanmissing personbody founddead body
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News