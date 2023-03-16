The 22-year-old, who takes mental health medication, disappeared while walking from her home to a nearby park, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

Woman disappeared 3 days ago while walking from her home to a park in W. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing woman who takes medication for mental health issues was last seen three days ago in west Harris County, the sheriff's office says.

On March 13 at about 5 p.m., 22-year-old Shimari Haden had walked from her home to a local park at 19200 Brook Village Road. That's when deputies say she was seen.

Haden was last seen wearing red-colored scrubs, a multi-colored scarf, and she was carrying a pink and purple colored book bag, deputies said.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Haden's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.