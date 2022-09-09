Texas EquuSearch looking for 84-year-old woman and her dog after they went missing on walk

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is looking for an 84-year-old Houston woman and her dog after they went missing while going on a walk on Wednesday.

Pearl Radcliff was last seen leaving her home around 5 p.m. near the 11800 block of Acadian Drive in southwest Houston.

EquuSearch said she is known to take walks with her dog, Maximus, along the bayou behind her home.

Radcliff is described as a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She's 5'4" and 140 lbs.

Officials said she was wearing a pink top and unknown pants when she was last seen. They believe she is with Maximus.

If you have seen Radcliff since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning her disappearance, call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.