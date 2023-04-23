What to do when someone you know goes missing

Have you seen her? Missing 16-year-old last seen in Spring, Texas early Sunday morning

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Spring who was last seen early Sunday morning.

The video above is regarding what one should do if a loved one is missing

The Oak Ridge Police Department says Miriam Fabrick was last seen on foot in the 25600 block of Jules Court at 12:28 a.m.

She was reportedly wearing a T-shirt and jeans with black clog shoes.

Miriam is described as a white female, 160 pounds, 5 feet 1 inch tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is reportedly wearing glasses and has braces with pink bands.

Miriam was also diagnosed with an intellectual disability. Officials believe her disappearance is an extreme threat to her safety.

Any information regarding the missing child's whereabouts should be referred to the Oak Ridge North Police Department at 281-292-4762.