Missing Fort Hood soldier confirms he's safe with relatives in the San Antonio area

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- Missing Fort Hood Army Spc. Abram Salas II confirmed Tuesday he is safely residing with relatives in the San Antonio area after he was reported missing last Wednesday.

Fort Hood police began an immediate search for Salas when he failed to report to work Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.



Initial attempts to contact him were unsuccessful by law enforcement, his chain of command and his family.

As of Tuesday morning, Salas' family and Fort Hood leaders were able to speak with the soldier and were making arrangements for his return, according to a statement.

"We met with our son's leadership and Fort Hood law enforcement officials yesterday on base. After listening to everyone and getting our questions answered, we are confident that Fort Hood is doing everything they can to bring our son home," said Abram Salas Sr., Salas' father.

Salas' parents left Fort Hood Tuesday morning and returned to their home in El Paso.

"Our number one priority remains getting Spc. Salas back to Fort Hood. We will not stop until we know he is back safely," said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood.

Initial investigative reports stated that Salas left Fort Hood on his own for unknown reasons.

