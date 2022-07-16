missing man

U.S Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman last seen off water in South Padre Island

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman last seen on South Padre Island early Saturday morning, officials said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Corpus Christi's Coast Guard Sector received a call at about 5 a.m. from the master of a 65 -foot commercial fishing boat stating that one of his fishermen was missing 35 miles offshore Land Cut.

The man is described as a 5'10 Latino that weighs 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time he went missing, officials said.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued by watchstanders and lauched multiple agencies to look for the fisherman.

SEE ALSO: 94-year-old fisherman reported missing after abandoned boat found off Galveston coast

An MH-65 Dolphin boat, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew, and a CG Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew joined the search.

Anyone with information that can assist with search efforts can contact Sector Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christiboatshigh tideboatingmissing manfishingmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
29-year-old man found after 9 weeks of being missing
Body recovered during search for man who went missing near Tiki Island
Man missing after swimming with family near Tiki Island, officials say
Missing person: 81-year-old man with dementia last seen Friday
TOP STORIES
Child crashes truck into 2 homes, struck Harris Co. deputy patrol car
Expect delays after another weekend of closures on I-610 and I-69
Jose Altuve, Carlos Rodon, Nolan Arenado all out of MLB All-Star Game
2 HPD officers injured in wrong-way crash, police say
Less rain and hotter temps this weekend
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Man shot in standoff with officers at motel in Magnolia, officials say
Show More
Man wanted for sexually assaulting child, police say
HPD sergeant stops possible mass shooting at the Galleria
Texans may hear more calls for power conservation next week
Man dies from injuries in firework accident, Dickinson police say
Officials urging for public's help to solve June 2021 murder
More TOP STORIES News