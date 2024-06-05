Body of missing 4-year-old boy found in lake at Manvel's Twin Lakes RV Resort, authorities say

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a 4-year-old boy's body was found in a lake in Manvel on Tuesday evening.

The young child was found at the Twin Lakes RV resort along Morris Avenue, police said.

At 6:30 p.m., authorities responded to a missing child report at 19230 Morris Avenue.

Officers said they initially searched the area using drones, a watercraft, and on the ground.

After exhausting all possibilities on land and the lake's surface, the Houston Police Department's dive team was called in. The boy was found in an underwater search.

At this time, authorities do not suspect any foul play.