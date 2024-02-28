Houston Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old Eminie Hughes last seen Thursday, Feb. 22

Authorities said the child was seen getting into a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck near Waterchase Drive.

What to do when someone you know goes missing

What to do when someone you know goes missing

What to do when someone you know goes missing

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old girl is at the center of a Houston Amber Alert after authorities say she's been missing since last Thursday.

The video above shows what to do if a loved one goes missing.

The Houston Police Department said Eminie Hughes was last seen on Feb. 22 at about 1:40 a.m. in the 7700 block of Waterchase Drive.

Eminie was reportedly wearing a white crop top and pink joggers when she got into a dark-colored four-door Dodge pickup truck.

She is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 100 pounds, and standing at 4 feet, 6 inches.

HPD initially said that, according to her family, Eminie has left on her own in the past. In an update on Wednesday, police said they received new information that led them to believe Eminie may be in danger.

Anyone with information on Eminie's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.