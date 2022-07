7-year-old boy last seen in Spring subdivision early Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says

Have you seen him? Troy Khoeler was reportedly last seen early Thursday morning. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office just released photos of him.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning from Spring.

Troy Khoeler was last seen in the 4400 block of Rosegate near Wintergate in the Birnamwood subdivision., according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Troy was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants, and he has a small Afro hair style.

Pct. 4 tweeted photos of the boy at around 6:30 a.m. He has been missing since about 4 a.m.