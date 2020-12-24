4-year-old vanishes from downtown Houston bus station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Search efforts are underway for a 4-year-old boy last seen Dec. 15 at a downtown bus station.Marceliano Pinkney is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.Pinkney was last seen leaving the Greyhound bus station in the 2100 block of Main Street.It wasn't clear if he was with an adult or by himself.If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.