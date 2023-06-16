13-year-old missing girl from Hitchcock to be reunited with family a week after her disappearance

Missing 13-year-old Leanna Willis of Hitchcock, Texas, is set to reunite with her family after she was found in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

Leanna Willis was found in Kansas City, Missouri, days after a Houston Regional Amber Alert was issued for her.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The missing Hitchcock, Texas girl who prompted an Amber Alert and was later found in a different state is set to be reunited with her family on Friday.

Hitchcock police said 13-year-old Leanna Willis had been missing for nearly a week after she was last seen Friday, June 9, getting into a silver four-door Toyota Camry with an unknown Black man.

A Houston Regional Amber Alert was issued five days later, on Wednesday.

On Thursday, authorities announced Leanna was found nearly 800 miles away in Kansas City, Missouri, at an apartment complex.

Police said Leanna was with a man who is not a relative but did not release any additional information about him.

Authorities previously learned Leanna would chat with adult men online through various platforms and believed her disappearance might be connected to online solicitation.

Officials plan to release more information about her disappearance during an afternoon press conference Friday.

ABC13 is no longer showing Leanna's face since she could be the victim of a sex crime.

