13-year-old missing out of Hitchcock, Texas found in Kansas City, Missouri, police say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old girl who was the subject of a Houston Regional Amber Alert on Wednesday has now been found safe two states away from Texas.

Leanna Willis had been missing since last Friday, June 9, after she disappeared in the 6500 block of Bell Street at about 4 p.m.

She was last seen getting into a silver four-door Toyota Camry with an unknown Black man.

Hitchcock police said Leanna was found with a man who isn't family at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

Leanna is now with the FBI until Hitchcock police can go retrieve her.

Authorities previously learned Leanna would chat with adult men online through various platforms and believed her disappearance may be connected to online solicitation.

Police did not release information about the man she was found with.