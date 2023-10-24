Owner distraught over stolen mobile hair salon that services children with disabilities

The owner of Miss Dee and Friends Hair Taxi begs thieves to return her stolen trailer, needed to service children with disabilities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A small business owner is begging whoever stole her mobile hair salon over the weekend in northwest Houston to return it.

Dee Foster, owner of Miss Dee and Friends Hair Taxi, specializes in cuts for children and adults with disabilities and special needs.

She told ABC13 that she first started in 2017, and in 2020, she was able to save up and make her dream a reality: owning her own tiny mobile salon.

"They did not steal just from me. My kids mean so much," Foster said.

Through tears, Foster told ABC13 she stored her hair taxi trailer at a storage facility on Saturday, and on Monday morning, it was gone.

"They banged up the trailer because my fender is on the side," Foster said.

A piece of her trailer and a busted out gate are what's left of her hair taxi at the facility near I-10 in northwest Houston.

"They stole from a community, " Foster said. "There are kids that won't get a haircut if I don't have (my trailer) and I don't have it. I'm so overwhelming distraught about it, and I just don't understand why."

She said she's a single mom, and this is her livelihood. Foster isn't sure why someone would want to steal a place so special to her and to the children she helps

"The valuable part of it all is the memories," Foster said.

She told Eyewitness News that police are looking into it, and the storage facility has video, which ABC13 has been unable to obtain.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.