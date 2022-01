Digging into the process of rebranding from Sugar Land Skeeters to Space Cowboys

Earlier this week, ABC13 reported the Sugar Land Skeeters, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, planned to rebrand as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Since then, we've dug into the process of a Minor League Baseball rebrand and what makes it successful.Back when the Skeeters launched in 2012, Brandiose - a sports branding firm that specializes in minor league baseball - designed the logo. ABC13 has learned, via multiple sources, Brandiose was not asked to play a role in designing the Space Cowboys imaging.Casey White, the co-founder of Brandiose, explained the process of coming up with a new name and logo. He and his partner, Jason, are responsible for brands/rebrands of more than 100 teams - including the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Green Bay Boo Yah, and the Jamestown Tarp Skunks.So, is it true: the more ridiculous the better?"We've found that there's really no bottom for how crazy and wild the names can get," Casey admitted. "In fact, the wilder they get - the better they seem to do. But while we are trying to stir the pot and get people noticed, we want to make sure every name has a real connection to that place."White said he has no animosity towards the Skeeters for ditching the brand and logo he designed."We love all of our brands that we've done - but it's OK if a new owner doesn't feel like it fits anymore for their style," White explained. "We don't take it personally. I think the name is a cool name, and the brand is cool. With Space Cowboys, they're experimenting - pushing the edges."