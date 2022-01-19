baseball

Astros to rename Sugar Land team from Skeeters to Space Cowboys, sources tell ABC13

EMBED <>More Videos

Astros make Sugar Land Skeeters their AAA affiliate

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are giving their AAA-affiliated Sugar Land Skeeters some "Space" in the form of a total rebrand, Eyewitness Sports has learned.

The video above is on the first report of the Astros' deal with the Skeeters in November 2020.

The minor league baseball team will reportedly go by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in a clear nod to its parent team's NASA-influenced identity.

While neither the Sugar Land team nor the Astros have officially confirmed the name, the club did announce a launch party for an official announcement on Jan. 29 at Constellation Field.

According to the team, fans will get a first pick at the rebranded merchandise and get to enjoy live music, stadium tours, fireworks, player autographs and more.

RELATED: Sugar Land Skeeters create bobblehead for fan favorite bat boy

The reported rebrand would come more than 14 months after the Astros bought a majority stake into the Skeeters and made them their AAA-level affiliate. Before the affiliation, the Skeeters were in the independent Constellation Energy League.

The Astros have reaped the benefits of the proximity with their minor league ball club, calling up several players who were key to their 2021 World Series run, including outfielders Jake Meyers and Jose Siri.

The Sugar Land team has also been instrumental in getting current Astros stars through injuries, highlighted by Alex Bregman's rehab stint with the Skeeters last season.

RELATED: Sugar Land Skeeters introduce new bat dog Kovu

The Sugar Land Skeeters are a Minor League Baseball team of the Triple-A West and the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros Major League Baseball club.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssugar landbaseballhouston astrossugar land
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BASEBALL
Houston Sports Awards postponed 'out of abundance of caution'
Former Astros staffer breaks barrier as 1st female manager in minors
Astros postpone preseason FanFest indefinitely due to COVID surge
Bill Worrell Day to honor longtime Rockets broadcaster
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend accused of shooting 15-year-old girl 22 times posts bond
Scattered storms ahead of Wednesday night cold front
Whataburger parking lot shooting victim was Army-bound, family says
Missing 14-year-old girl didn't come home from school, deputies say
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
Teen dies after being shot while walking along Sims Bayou
Biden to hold press conference today to mark first year in office
Show More
USPS free COVID tests begin, but doubts persist
Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problems
State sends Cy-Fair firefighters to help battle Bastrop wildfire
Houston Sports Awards postponed 'out of abundance of caution'
Take an intimate look inside Notre Dame's restoration
More TOP STORIES News