Former Houston Astros pitching prospect Ronny Garcia dies at 24, team says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Astros pitching prospect Ronny Garcia has passed away at the age of 24, the team announced on Saturday.
Garcia, who is a native of Samana, Dominican Republic, played for the Astros in the minor league from 2017 to 2023.
The Astros issued a statement following the death of Garcia on Saturday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The team's statement read:
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia. Our condolences go out to his family and friends."
On February 20, 2024, the former Astros prospect signed a contract with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.