live with kelly and ryan

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes on virtual road trip to Houston with help of ABC13's Samica Knight

EMBED <>More Videos

Kelly and Ryan's virtual road trip explores Houston with Samica Knight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest put the spotlight on Houston on Monday morning, and ABC13 anchor Samica Knight had the chance to tell them about our city.

The Bayou City is just the first of many stops in the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" virtual road trip.

To kick things off, Samica told Kelly and Ryan about Buffalo Bayou Park and the Sabine Bridge.

They also had a chat about food, something anyone from the area knows we have plenty of!

Ryan's a foodie, so Samica gave him a pro tip about where to get great Tex-Mex.

And if you're looking for a place to go in Houston, how about trying one popular spot complete with a hill? Who says that Houston is all flat?

Watch the segment in the video player above.

The next stop on the trip is New Orleans.

You can watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" every weekday at 9 a.m. on ABC13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonlive with kelly and ryanmiller outdoor theatreentertainmentfoodparkrestaurants
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Watch 'Live's After Oscars Show' on Monday!
Ryan Seacrest Foundation opening 12th 'Seacrest Studio' in NY
Kelly Ripa to release 1st book next year
Laurie Gelman releases 3rd novel, 'Yoga Pant Nation'
TOP STORIES
Man reportedly killed because he loved another woman had more secrets
HPD investigation underway after body found near SW Houston school
Coal unit catches fire at NRG plant in Fort Bend County
Unseasonably hot temps continue into the work week
Woman found shot to death at South Loop-area apartment
2022 Texans schedule includes Cowboys, potential Deshaun Watson clash
Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University
Show More
'Silver Alert' political banner causes buzz in Liberty Co.
1 dead and 1 injured in motel fight among deadly overnight shootings
UH's second baseman juggles life as a student, slugger and single mom
19-year-old to become Texas university's youngest-ever law school grad
Houston hospital receives historic $50M gift from anonymous donor
More TOP STORIES News