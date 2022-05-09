'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes on virtual road trip to Houston with help of ABC13's Samica Knight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest put the spotlight on Houston on Monday morning, and ABC13 anchor Samica Knight had the chance to tell them about our city.The Bayou City is just the first of many stops in the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" virtual road trip.To kick things off, Samica told Kelly and Ryan about Buffalo Bayou Park and the Sabine Bridge.They also had a chat about food, something anyone from the area knows we have plenty of!Ryan's a foodie, so Samica gave him a pro tip about where to get great Tex-Mex.And if you're looking for a place to go in Houston, how about trying one popular spot complete with a hill? Who says that Houston is all flat?Watch the segment in the video player above.The next stop on the trip is New Orleans.