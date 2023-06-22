24-year-old US Army specialist surprises mom year after being stationed in Germany

A heartfelt video of Erin Kirkwood, an army specialist, shows her surprising her nurse mom at work in Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- One nurse got the best surprise any mother could ask for during National Certified Nurses Week. Kenisha Rolling's daughter has been stationed in Germany, working as a specialist in the U.S. Army.

Rolling's 24-year-old daughter, Erin Kirkwood, had not seen her mother in over a year and was not expecting to see her until later in the year.

Kirkwood says her mom is a workaholic as a patient care assistant at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. So, she figured there was no better place to catch her mom off guard and surprise her with an early visit.

Rolling's coworkers were in on the surprise and threw a party in honor of the grand reunion. Video shows Rolling turning the corner and spotting her daughter standing in the middle of the room in her camouflage uniform.

The mother and daughter duo embraced each other with a long-lasting hug. Rolling was called off her shift to enjoy time with her daughter and Kirkwood's friends.

"Rolling was more than surprised and looked forward to returning home to surprise other family members there with Kirkwood's visit home," a Memorial Hermann spokesperson said.