good news

US Air Force mom surprises daughter at Spring ISD school after 6-month deployment

Air Force mom surprises daughters after 6-month deployment

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- After spending more than six months away from her twin daughters, Senior Airman Kaitlin Montespina gave her girls a big surprise at their school in Spring.

Wednesday's sweet moment at Northgate Crossing Elementary School was all captured on cameras. Students at the school welcomed Montespina as their special guest to read a book through video.

The emotional reunion came after the reading was done. Twins, 5-year-olds Makayla and Layla, were brought up to the front of the stage, where they were surprised to find out their mom was actually home. It was a reunion full of excitement, laughs and tears.

"Being away from my daughters was not easy, but I know they had a really great support system and I love the school that they're at now," she said. "I'm just very appreciative of all of you guys."

Montespina, who is a surgical tech in the Air Force, had been deployed in Qatar for six-and-a-half months.

"It was an amazing experience. I know that I was doing it for a good cause, fighting for my country," she said. "But it does take a toll on you, especially if you have family back home. I'm glad though, that my daughters, they knew what I was doing, and they're very proud of me and that's what helped me keep going every day."
