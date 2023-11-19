Investigators were able to find the accused suspect Nicholas Thomas after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself four days after the deadly Easter Sunday shooting.

Man sentenced to life behind bars after killing father in front of daughter on Easter Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Court documents show, now convicted killer, 26-year-old Nicholas Thomas will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility for parole.

A jury convicted him of murder, after he shot and killed 34-year-old Miguel Vasquez in front of his daughter on Easter Sunday in 2021.

According to court documents, prosecutors quickly tried the case again after the previous trial earlier this month ended with a hung jury.

"We were upset, in shock, all of the evidence was there," Vasquez's sister Angeles Alcantara said.

The most recent trial ended on Friday. Vasquez said the jury took less than an hour to deliberate.

"It's not going to bring him back, but it's just so another family doesn't have to go through what we went through," Alcantara said.

Prosecutors said Thomas may have targeted Vasquez for the watch he was wearing.

Thomas is then seen on surveillance video approaching Vasquez, putting him in a chokehold, demanding his watch and shooting him, prosecutors said.

Vasquez's daughter, Allyson was only 10-years-old when she witnessed the attack.

"It's been hard, but, but, I'm doing better now," she said.

Investigators were able to find Thomas after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself four days after the murder.

Court records show that police were able to tie that bullet in that case to a shell casing located at the Dave and Buster's deadly shooting.

"I just miss him so much, we all just miss him so much, it's not the same without him," Alcantara said.

