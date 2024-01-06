Lawsuit says Houston bus companies violated NYC Social Service Law by busing migrants in 'bad faith'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New York City is suing four Houston-based bus companies, alleging they have been part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's mission to move migrants to so-called sanctuary cities.

For months, 13 Investigates has been tracking the tax dollars involved in Abbott's plan to send migrants to Democratically-led cities in an effort to relieve Texas' "overwhelmed border towns."

Last month, Abbott announced the state has voluntarily transported nearly 83,000 migrants to cities across the U.S.

"We cannot bear the costs of reckless political ploys from the state of Texas alone," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

That's why Mayor Adams said he is suing 17 busing companies, including four in Houston, for busing migrants into New York as part of Abbott's "Operation Lone Star."

The lawsuit alleges the busing companies violated New York Social Services Law by bringing in asylum seekers in "bad faith" and with "evil intent."

According to the lawsuit, New York City said the cost of providing care to 33,600 migrants is about $708 million, and that cost should be passed off to the busing companies.

"Governor Abbott's continued use of migrants as political pawns is not only chaotic and inhumane, but makes clear he puts politics over people," Adams said.

Although Texas was not named as a party in the lawsuit, Governor Abbott fired back, calling it "baseless."

"Every migrant bused or flown to New York City did so voluntarily, after having been authorized by the Biden Administration to remain in the United States," Abbott said.

The four local companies named in the suit are Ejecutivo Enterprises Inc., Garcia and Garcia Enterprises Inc., JY Charter Bus Inc., and Lily's Bus Lines Inc.

13 Investigates reached out to them, but so far, they have yet to take up our offer to comment on this new lawsuit.

New York City recently passed a new law ordering buses to drop off migrants only at a specific location during particular times. Still, the lawsuit also alleges some of these companies are now dropping them off in the suburbs and are handing them public transportation fare to get into the city.

With a record-shattering 302,000 migrants crossing along the Southern border last month alone, politicians on both sides of the aisle are getting more vocal.

Even Democrats are calling on the White House to take more action.

"It still goes back to the federal government needs to be more accountable," said State Sen. Carol Alvarado.

