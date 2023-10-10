Texas has paid Wynne Transportation $75.5 million in the span of a year to transport migrants to "sanctuary cities" across the U.S., a report showed.

Texas private company paid $75 million in 1 year to bus migrants out of state, report shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas reportedly paid a private company $75.5 million in the span of a year to transport migrants to sanctuary cities across the U.S.

Transaction data provided by the Texas Department of Emergency Management shows the state paid Wynne Transportation $75,561,032.72 from Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 23, 2023, to bus migrants out of state.

13 Investigates asked the department for more details on the spending, but our questions were referred to Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Abbott's office did not respond to ABC13's questions by Tuesday afternoon.

Since April 2022, Texas has bussed nearly 52,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, and Los Angeles, according to a news release from Abbott's office.

The state is specifically bussing migrants to so-called "sanctuary cities." The City of Chicago's website says that means they "will not ask about your immigration status, disclose that information to authorities, or, most importantly, deny you City services based on your immigration status."

RELATED: Gov. Abbott buses group of migrants to California, cites 'self-declared sanctuary city status'

Last week, Abbott announced a special session that includes considering "legislation to impede illegal entry into Texas by providing more funding for the construction, operation, and maintenance of border barrier infrastructure."

The special session started this week.

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)