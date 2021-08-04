Migrant advocacy groups on Abbott's controversial traffic stop order: 'It is detrimental'

We are fighting for the public safety of Texans who live on the border.



We are providing law enforcement plus National Guard.



We are beginning to build a wall.



We are working to prevent entry by illegal migrants with Covid. pic.twitter.com/2WZ0NQ1wKz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 31, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A legal battle is brewing between the U.S. Department of Justice and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.On Tuesday, a federal judgeLast Friday, the, which allowed Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to stop drivers for suspicion of transporting migrants who may be carrying COVID-19.Abbott said the move is about protecting Texans from coronavirus, which he claims is coming across the border with migrants. However, advocacy groups argue that the order encourages profiling and makes the entire community less safe."Number one, this executive action should have never existed to begin with," said FIEL Houston's Executive Director Cesar Espinosa.He said his community had been critical of the governor's executive order from the start.Espinosa accused Abbott of using the migrant community as a scapegoat for the spread of COVID and creating fear of government and police."For us, it really almost boggles our mind to know that these things continue to happen," he said. "But at the end of day, we don't expect anything better from Gov. Abbott. We're looking to find new leadership for the state of Texas in the year 2022."Espinosa said he expects the governor will appeal the judge's ruling and continue to target migrants.Abbott's office hinted at that notion in the following statement sent to ABC13.Espinosa responded saying, "At the end of the day, these types of unilateral actions taken by Gov. Abbott send the opposite message, and it is detrimental, not only for immigrants, but for the community at large."A judge will ultimately decide whether Abbott can pass orders on immigration, which is a federal issue. The case will be back in court on Aug. 13.