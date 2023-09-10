Drive-by shooting near Midtown nightclub leaves 1 dead, another injured, HPD says

Investigators said shots were fired in a Midtown nightclub parking lot, leaving one man dead, and the suspected shooter injured. Two suspects have been detained, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead, and another is wounded after a shooting in a Midtown parking lot Sunday morning, police said.

HPD said one of their patrol officers was in the area at about 2:11 a.m., when they heard gunshots and rushed over to the parking lot on McGowen Street near San Jacinto Street.

"He noticed a large crowd here in the parking lot. Once they came in here, that's when they were flagged down and observed a male (dead), lying in the parking lot," Det. Juan Diaz said.

Officers said a second man, who was hit by multiple bullets, was taken to the hospital in a private and then transferred to Ben Taub. His condition is currently unknown.

Preliminary information indicates a group was leaving a nearby nightclub and crossed the street to a parking lot. Investigators believe it was there when they got into an argument with a second group. They believe a car then drove by and someone inside began shooting at them.

Two witnesses have been detained for questioning. Diaz said it is unclear whether the victims or suspects were a part of the initial argument. HPD has not identified any suspects.

Investigators believe the second man who was taken to the hospital is the suspected shooter. He is expected to be charged with murder, according to HPD.

Police said there is a woman who is related to the victim killed. She allegedly fired back and hit the suspect. The woman is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At this time, police are not looking for any other suspects.

