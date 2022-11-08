Time to cast your ballot! Polls open at 782 locations across Harris County

Election Day is here! In addition to poll workers, there will be monitors from the State of Texas and Harris County at the request of the mayor, county judge and county attorney.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Midterm elections are here! And if you haven't already, it's time to go vote!

During early voting, Harris County recorded the second-highest in-person turnout in the county's history. More than 750,000 people have already cast ballots in person and by mail.

Polls across Harris County opened at 7 a.m. today and will stay open until 7 p.m.

In total, there are 782 polling locations listed across the county.

The good news is, you can vote at any location within the county where you are registered to vote, just make sure you bring a valid ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver's license, passport or military ID. The full list of accepted IDs can be found at harrisvotes.com.

There will likely be lines at some polling locations. Don't forget that as long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you can vote.

If you have a mail-in ballot, the deadline to get it in the mail is by 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots can also be delivered to the county elections office in person -- just make sure you bring a valid ID.

Expect to see many poll observers keeping an eye on locations across the county.

In addition to poll workers, there will be monitors from the State of Texas, and the Department of Justice told ABC13's Tom Abrahams that they will also be in Harris County at the request of the mayor, county judge and county attorney.

"They're going to make stops at various polling places throughout the day. That's incredibly important because we want each and every voter to know that when you go to vote, you will be safe, and your vote will be counted," said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. "And two, they're going to be at central count at the end of the night, and that's incredibly important because we don't just want the secretary of state's office in the room. We want an objective, neutral, third party there so that at the end of the night, if anybody is claiming any type of malfeasance, it's not a he-said-she-said situation."

If you need a ride to the polls, METRO has you covered.

On Tuesday, they're offering free rides to and from voting locations.

You just have to tell the bus operator that you're going to vote. Visit ridemetro.org for more details.

The big races on the ballot this election cycle include the race for Texas governor and Harris County Judge.

