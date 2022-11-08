Department of Justice to send team of observers to Harris County to help with Tuesday's election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A team of observers is being sent to Harris County to monitor Tuesday's midterm election after a request by the Harris County attorney, who spoke with ABC13.

There will be poll watchers from both political parties at various voting sites in the state of Texas.

After a joint letter from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Harris County Attorney, Christian Menefee, The Department of Justice decided to send a team.

It was in response to the officials asking for their involvement in the election process.

"They're going to make stops at various polling places throughout the day, Menefee said. "That's incredibly important because we want each voter to know that when you go to vote, you will be safe, and your vote will be counted. And two, they're going to be at the central count at the end of the night, and that's incredibly important because we don't just want the secretary of state's office in the room. We want an objective, neutral third party there so that at the end of the night if anybody is claiming any malfeasance, it's not a he-said/she-said situation. "

The polls will close at 7 p.m. It is expected that the votes will not be finished counting entirely until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

