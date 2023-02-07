'She scratched my neck:' Houston teacher's aide wanted for choking 5-year-old student, records state

A teacher's aide is wanted after she allegedly choked a 5-year-old student who went to the restroom when she refused to let him go.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teacher's aide is wanted after authorities said she allegedly choked a 5-year-old student.

Police are searching for Micah DeLoach. They said the incident happened on Sept. 2, 2022, when DeLoach was a teacher's aide at Beatrice Mayes Institute.

Documents state the boy went to the restroom alone after DeLoach refused to let him go. When DeLoach found the boy, he said, "haha," and that's when DeLeoach allegedly choked him.

The student made the outcry of the incident to his mother shortly after, records state.

A witness reported hearing a cry and seeing DeLeoach frustrated, while the student cried and grabbed his neck. When the witness asked the student if he was OK, he shook his head no and said, "My teacher tried to choke me, and she scratched my neck," according to records.

Records state the child had a long linear scratch and mark in the shape of a half-moon, constituent with the shape of a fingernail.

DeLoach has been charged with injury to a child. She's described as a 27-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on DeLoach's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.