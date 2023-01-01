METRORail shooting: Police arrests suspect in Palm Center Station shooting

A shooting Wednesday night marks the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October. While HPD says these incidents appear to be isolated, riders are questioning that statement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After an investigation, Police arrested a man they suspect shot a woman last week along the METRORail in southeast Houston.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

On Sunday, 44-year-old Markeith Jermaine Allison was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers say Allison was out on bond for a theft charge in November 2022 and lives less than a mile away from the transit station.

On Dec. 28, Houston and METRO police departments responded to 5400 Griggs Road at the Palm Center Transit Station. The woman appeared to have been getting off the train and the shooter may have been on a bike, according to investigators.

Broken glass could be seen where the conductor sits. Police said that's damage left from the shooting.

At some point, both the woman and the shooter were on the train together, according to police.

The 27-year-old injured woman was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm and remains in critical condition

This shooting marked the sixth violent incident on or near METRORail's line since October.

A 28-year-old woman was attacked at the Palm Center Station on Oct. 29.

On Nov. 15, a man was beaten with a baseball bat by a group of men at the light rail stop at Fulton and Cavalcade.

Another deadly incident took place on Nov. 21 after a man was stabbed multiple times in the torso onboard a METRORail.

A man was grazed during a fight on Dec. 7 with about 17 people on the bus at the time, according to police.