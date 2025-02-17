Katy residents to vote on whether to extend council term limits from 6 years to 12

Katy council members could soon go from one of the shortest-term limited positions to one of the longest in southeast Texas.

Katy council members could soon go from one of the shortest-term limited positions to one of the longest in southeast Texas.

Katy council members could soon go from one of the shortest-term limited positions to one of the longest in southeast Texas.

Katy council members could soon go from one of the shortest-term limited positions to one of the longest in southeast Texas.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy council members could soon go from one of the shortest-term limited positions to one of the longest in southeast Texas.

After reaching his term limit in office, former Katy mayor Doyle Callender believed it was time to move on.

"Nobody would want to look at me for 12 years," Callender said. "I think the six years I served was enough. I enjoyed it."

It's not enough time though for some current Katy leaders. Days ago, the council considered doubling the number of consecutive years they could serve.

Right now, they serve three-year terms. They're only allowed six consecutive years.

That could soon change. By a narrow three-to-two margin, they decided to ask voters to change the charter to allow council members to double their time to serve 12 consecutive years.

A move that didn't sit well with some in the audience. Not just because of the doubling the number of years, but how it happened.

Council Member Janet Corte wondered why this decision didn't go through the charter review committee.

"This is exactly why it should've gone through the charter commission because they would've had three months to hash it out," Corte said.

Council Member Dan Smith pushed for the measure.

"Four terms I think is very reasonable," Smith said. "I received positive feedback on that, pretty overwhelmingly positive feedback on that."

ABC13 reached out to Smith to ask why this didn't go through the commission. We didn't hear back.

Commission members weren't happy, and addressed the council before they voted.

"To me, this is an abuse of power," one member said to council.

Callender was also one of those who addressed the council.

"You have to have new blood, new thoughts, and a new process," Callender explained.

ABC13 looked at other cities with council term limits. Katy was among the lowest.

Pearland is also at six years. Houston council members can serve eight years.

In Sugar Land, it's nine years. In Rosenberg, it's 10 years.

"12 years is the high end of the term limit process," Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said. "Of course, it's fewer years than a place without term limits, but it is more than the average place with term limits."

Jones said it's longer than most, but that may not be a bad thing. "At that point they're on equal footing with the city administrator and other bureaucrats and actually know the budget process, they know the planning process," Jones explained. "They really know the city in and out and thus can be far more effective."

In order for this to happen, Katy voters will decide in the upcoming May election. While they'll see the term limit increase for council members on the ballot, they won't for mayor.

The council struck down that item. Instead, only opting to get themselves on the ballot.

A ballot that hasn't had Callender's name on it for 20 years, but he's not afraid to weigh in and says others should do so as well this May.

"Whether you vote for it or not, it's very important to vote and to have a voice," Callender said.

The decision that could double the amount of consecutive years Katy council members could serve.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.