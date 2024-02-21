Voting rights activist hopeful for turnout and engagement in March 5 primary election

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's your voice, your vote. People across Texas started casting ballots on Tuesday, which was the first day of early voting.

This election will decide who the Republican and Democratic candidates will be in November's general election.

The race for president is at the top of the ticket. You'll see several names on the Republican and Democratic ballots along with front runners President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but keep in mind that several of those candidates have dropped their bids.

The U.S. Senate race is another key contest for Texans. Republican Senator Ted Cruz is running for a third term.

On the Democrat's side, North Texas Congressman Colin Allred and State Senator Roland Gutierrez are among the challengers running to face off against Cruz in November.

Voters in Harris County will also select their candidates for sheriff and district attorney.

Other down-ballot contests include races for judges, constables, county commissioners, and state representatives.

Pam Gaskin is a voting rights activist who said it's important to get educated about these candidates, in particular.

"Those are the folks making decisions about how you're going to live your life," Gaskin said. "The policies. Folks say, 'I'm not political.' You know what? Politicians practice politics. Politics makes policy. Policy affects your life. So, those people are making the rules, laws, and regulations that affect your everyday life."

It's important to note that Harris County is holding a joint primary this year. That means all voters will use the same equipment, regardless of party. Voters will have to choose either the Democrat or Republican ballot, even if you're an independent voter.

If you're voting by mail, your application must be received in the clerk's office by Friday, Feb. 23.

Early voting runs until March 1, and Election Day is March 5.

