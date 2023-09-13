Police said the 27-year-old had just finished his shift at Walmart and was headed home. Investigators believe there were people nearby who have information about what happened.

Man seen riding bike sought for questioning in death of man found shot at SE Houston bus stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a METRO bus stop one week after his mother pleaded for justice at a press conference.

Dexter Watson, 27, had just finished his shift at Walmart and was heading home when he was shot and killed while sitting at a METRO bus stop at 7909 Martin Luther King Blvd. in southeast Houston on Aug. 7.

Although Dexter wasn't found until 4:40 a.m., investigators believe he was shot just after midnight.

During a press conference last week, Houston police said they want to talk to three people who were seen on surveillance video nearby when the shooting happened. Those three people may know what happened or possibly saw the suspect in the moments before or after shots were fired.

On Wednesday, HPD released a surveillance photo of one of those people. The man seen in the photo was shirtless and riding a bike.

Detectives want to speak with the man to determine whether he has additional information in the case. So far, no charges have been filed.

"One thing I know about Houston and my neighborhoods are good people. Nothing happens in this city and nobody don't know about it. So I'm just asking whoever knows something to please step up," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "If it was your kid, you would want somebody to step up."

Investigators also said there were items taken from Dexter, and the shooting may have been part of a robbery.

Dexter was his mother's oldest child, and she says the entire family is still in pain.

"When they took him, they took a light from us. My baby didn't bother anybody. He did what society said to do -- he went to work. He gave back to his community. And for nothing, they took him," Dexter's mother, Sharon Watson, said.

Sharon made an emotional plea for help during last week's press conference.

"It's hard because your son walk out the door one day and you never going to see him again. My mother raised him. She's hurting. She's hurting probably more than I am. My sister, who helped raise him, she's hurting, too," Sharon said. "The babies -- my grandbabies, his nieces, nephews -- they don't understand. Nobody understands. Nobody expects to be in this situation."

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.