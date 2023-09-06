Family pleads for answers after man found shot to death at southeast Houston bus stop

Police said the 27-year-old had just finished his shift at Walmart and was headed home. Investigators believe there were people nearby who have information about what happened.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a murder victim is pleading for the public's help in finding her son's killer. Police believe there are people out there who know what happened.

Dexter Watson, 27, had just finished his shift at Walmart and was heading home. He was at a METRO bus stop in the 7900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in southeast Houston when he was shot and killed on Aug. 7.

Now, one month later, Dexter's family is hoping someone knows something about what happened.

Dexter was his mother's oldest child, and she says the entire family is still in pain.

Houston police provided an update about the case during a press conference with Dexter's mother on Wednesday.

Police said they want to talk to three people who were seen on surveillance video nearby when the shooting happened. Those three people may know what happened or possibly saw the suspect in the moments before or after shots were fired.

"One thing I know about Houston and my neighborhoods are good people. Nothing happens in this city and nobody don't know about it. So I'm just asking whoever knows something to please step up," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "If it was your kid, you would want somebody to step up."

Investigators also said there were items taken from Dexter, and the shooting may have been part of a robbery.

"When they took him, they took a light from us. My baby didn't bother anybody. He did what society said to do - he went to work. He gave back to his community. And for nothing, they took him," Dexter's mother, Sharon Watson, said.

Sharon made an emotional plea for help during the press conference.

"It's hard because your son walk out the door one day and you never going to see him again. My mother raised him. She's hurting. She's hurting probably more than I am. My sister, who helped raise him, she's hurting too," Sharon said. "The babies -- my grandbabies, his nieces, nephews -- they don't understand. Nobody understands. Nobody expects to be in this situation."

Like in other cases, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.