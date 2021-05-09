Man struck by METRO bus suffers severe injuries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hospitalized Saturday night after he was freed from beneath a METRO bus Saturday night following a crash in the Medical Center.It happened around 10:15 p.m. near Main Street and Morningside.The man walked in front of the bus and was hit, police said. He became trapped underneath the bus, and firefighters had to use airbags to raise it before being able to free the man, according to Houston police.There was no immediate word on the man's condition, but authorities on the scene described his injuries as severe.