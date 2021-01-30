Driver killed along NE Harris County curve neighbors say is 'dangerous'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died early Saturday when his SUV went airborne after he lost control along a curve in Northeast Harris County, authorities said.It happened in the 12100 block of Mesa Drive around 1 a.m.The SUV rolled several times when the driver lost control and was thrown from the vehicle, according to authorities on the scene. The vehicle landed next to a railroad crossing near the curve.A neighbor who witnessed the crash said it seems like there's at least one collision everyday along the curve near East Mount Houston. The neighbor said people just go too fast around the curve.An eyewitness said the SUV may have been traveling 70 miles per hour when when the driver lost control."It's pretty much a daily occurrence," neighbor Ricky King said. "There is a bad curve in the road. It's not really marked. (It) happens in the daytime and nighttime."The curve is located next to the tracks where Mesa Road turns toward the southwest-northeast for approximately 2,000 feet before continuing in a north-south direction.Deputies will verify speed as part of their investigation.The driver who died was the only one in the SUV. He has not been identified. He was pronounced dead at the scene with a severe head injury.