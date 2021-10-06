deputy-involved shooting

Several men detained after deputy-involved shooting in NW Harris County, sheriff's office said

Multiple men arrested after officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple men have been detained following a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 6 p.m. off of Frick Road near Antoine. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said several men in the area were firing their guns when a deputy drove by and saw them.

At some point, one of the men pointed his gun at the deputy and that deputy opened fire. The suspect was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK. The deputy involved was not injured.

It's still unclear why the men were firing their guns.
