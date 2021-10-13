Photo released of man believed to have sexually assaulted jogger at Memorial Park

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in the area of East Memorial Loop Drive.
According to Houston police, the 32-year-old victim was jogging on the trail when a man overpowered her. He forced her to get into a car where he sexually assaulted the woman.
The unidentified man drove the woman to a gas station where police say he demanded she get money out of an ATM and robbed her. He then drove her back and dropped her off at the Eastern Glades restroom.
Police say the suspect drove away from the scene in a white four-door, newer model sedan in an unknown direction.
Investigators described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s to early 40s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, and heavy set weighing 250-280 pounds. They also said the suspect has a face tattoo on his right cheek bone and tattoos on his arm.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Sexual Assault. If you recognize this person, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 1316405-21 | E Memorial Loop Dr. @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/p8UWv2RqBB pic.twitter.com/nFja3fuNKW— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) October 13, 2021
Detectives suspect the man may have done this before, describing him as the worst of the worst. They say it appeared he knows the park and the trails well.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at the Crime Stoppers of Houston website or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
