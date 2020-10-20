ABC13 to host 'Partners Against Crime' town hall honoring Crime Stoppers of Houston

Amy Smith, Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council

Andy Kahan, Crime Stoppers of Houston Victim Services

Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police Department

Dave Ward, ABC13 anchor emeritus

Rania Mankarious, Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO

Scott Aronstein, Houston business owner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In 1980, a group of concerned Houston citizens came together to offer a system that promised anonymity and cash rewards for tips about major criminal offenders.Forty years later, Crime Stoppers of Houston is one of the most successful and productive organizations of its kind.ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a one-hour town hall on Thursday, Oct. 22 (7- 8 p.m. CDT), underlining Crime Stoppers of Houston's groundbreaking work and international influence in solving and preventing serious crime.While the world might have slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Crime Stoppers never missed a beat, keeping the famed 713-222-TIPS tip line open. But the organization does so much more, offering critical services to all who need them.From working on felony bail reform and rising crime rates, to going straight into coronavirus response, warning people of the many scams that are sweeping through our area, to being on the front lines, bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community after George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, it's been an incredibly busy year for Crime Stoppers.