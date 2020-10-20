abc13 town hall

ABC13 to host 'Partners Against Crime' town hall honoring Crime Stoppers of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In 1980, a group of concerned Houston citizens came together to offer a system that promised anonymity and cash rewards for tips about major criminal offenders.

Forty years later, Crime Stoppers of Houston is one of the most successful and productive organizations of its kind.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a one-hour town hall on Thursday, Oct. 22 (7- 8 p.m. CDT), underlining Crime Stoppers of Houston's groundbreaking work and international influence in solving and preventing serious crime.

13 Unsolved's Courtney Fischer is bringing together key players from across the city to highlight how Crime Stoppers is making a difference, in celebration of its ruby anniversary and 40-year partnership with ABC13 Houston.

Panelists for the town hall include:
  • Amy Smith, Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council
  • Andy Kahan, Crime Stoppers of Houston Victim Services
  • Chief Art Acevedo, Houston Police Department
  • Dave Ward, ABC13 anchor emeritus
  • Rania Mankarious, Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO
  • Scott Aronstein, Houston business owner


While the world might have slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Crime Stoppers never missed a beat, keeping the famed 713-222-TIPS tip line open. But the organization does so much more, offering critical services to all who need them.

From working on felony bail reform and rising crime rates, to going straight into coronavirus response, warning people of the many scams that are sweeping through our area, to being on the front lines, bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community after George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, it's been an incredibly busy year for Crime Stoppers.

Viewers are urged to join this important town hall conversation and to make a donation to support Crime Stoppers' vital work in the community online or by texting CS40for40 to 9-1-9-9-9.

The town hall will air on ABC13.com, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrime fightersabc13 town hallgun violenceschool violencecrime stoppersviolencecommunity
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
ABC13 hosts 'Eye on Delta' special
George Floyd's childhood friends join BLM town hall
ABC13 hosts town hall on closing gap for Hispanic students
Get answers about voting in the 2020 election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21-year-old accused of following ex and killing her on the run
Here's when cooler temperatures will return to Houston
Bellaire HS closed on Tuesday after COVID-19 case reported
Could a COVID-19 surge be on the way in Harris County?
Texas can reject mail-in ballots over mismatched signatures
Harris County creates first-ever security task force
Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma
Show More
Driver with toddler in car hits and kills 70-year-old in Memorial
2 rescued after crash sends car careening into NY canal
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
Man turned 'con hunter' gives 3 tips to avoid falling for scam
More TOP STORIES News