Prescribed burn planned today at Houston Arboretum in Memorial Park

The Arboretum will be working with @HoustonFire and @TPWDnews to conduct a prescribed fire in our 3 acre Meadow this Thursday, March 24. https://t.co/hXJZmLwTQ1 — Houston Arboretum (@HoustonArboretu) March 23, 2022

At approx. 10 am today @HoustonFire in collaboration with @HoustonArboretu will conduct a prescribed burn to reduce fire risk. Residents may see smoke in the area. Please do not call 911. If smoke is present on roadways, reduce your speed and use your headlights. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/EppHE98bsh — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 24, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you see smoke at Memorial Park today, don't worry. There is a prescribed burn planned at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.It begins at 10 a.m. and should end around 1 p.m. at the arboretum, located near the I-610 West Loop and Woodway Drive.The Houston Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department conducted another prescribed burn this time last year.The burn mimics the natural fire cycle, and its purpose is to reduce fire threats by getting rid of vegetation that has accumulated over the years.Houston fire officials will be coordinating with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to monitor air quality during the prescribed burn.During the fire, residents may see smoke in their area or on nearby roads. HFD asks that residents near the burn site refrain from calling 911.