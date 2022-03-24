fire

Prescribed burn planned today at Houston Arboretum in Memorial Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's why you might see smoke near Memorial Park today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you see smoke at Memorial Park today, don't worry. There is a prescribed burn planned at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center.

It begins at 10 a.m. and should end around 1 p.m. at the arboretum, located near the I-610 West Loop and Woodway Drive.

The Houston Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department conducted another prescribed burn this time last year.



The burn mimics the natural fire cycle, and its purpose is to reduce fire threats by getting rid of vegetation that has accumulated over the years.

Houston fire officials will be coordinating with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to monitor air quality during the prescribed burn.

During the fire, residents may see smoke in their area or on nearby roads. HFD asks that residents near the burn site refrain from calling 911.



For more on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston fire departmentfire departmentsfireparkmemorial parkfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
What's the mysterious red light across the Houston-area sky?
Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire
Spring firefighters on the frontlines at Eastland Complex Fires
Air quality drops to unhealthy levels due to Texas wildfire smoke
TOP STORIES
Husband accused of killing wife in front of 13-year-old daughter
What's the mysterious red light across the Houston-area sky?
Mom wants answers after son rushed to hospital from Harris County jail
Family of 13-year-old killed while driving on North Loop wants answers
Good weather, bad pollen for Houston
High-rise apartment break-ins have residents questioning safety
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
Show More
Go fly a kite at this festival in Hermann Park this weekend
Former HISD teacher gets 10-year probation for molesting student
'You are worthy': NJ Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
LIVE: Legal experts weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings
Probation officer accused of taking $600 to falsify service reports
More TOP STORIES News