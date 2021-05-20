feel good

Meet 3 sets of triplets who graduated from Memorial High School this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not every day you see a set of triplets graduate high school all together, but at Memorial High School in Spring Branch, there are three!

"We've seen each other in classes before and it's kind of special," said Luke Bethancourt.

His brother, Alex, shares the sentiment.

"I think probably the funniest part of the ceremony will be hearing all the triplets' names be called," he said.

Of the 664 students that graduated, there were 18 pairs of twins along with the three sets of triplets. Each of them said they're ready for life after high school.

"I think it's going to be very hard for us because we're always together," said Nina Garcia about her two brothers, Alexander and Seth.

"We're all very different, but coming together is special, especially at this school," said Seth.

Plus, you might recognize three of those students, who happen to be the children of ABC13 anchor Gina Gaston and her husband, former Houston Rocket Mario Elie.

"I don't think she's really ready," said Gina's son, Gaston Elie. It's been quite a year for students as schools were forced to make a change during the pandemic.

Gina's daughter, Lauren Elie, believes it brought her family closer together.

"I think this year with COVID, our relationship as triplets has changed so much because we're all leaving for college. Like, 'OK, this time is so good for us especially, for our parents, too,'" she said.

As they crossed the stage, the siblings said they're excited for what their future holds.

"Everything I've experienced now, I've had [Gaston and Lauren] to lean on but now it's just me on my own," said Glenn Elie.

