Memorial Hermann Hospital needs help finding family of unidentified man found on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hospital is asking for help finding a man's family after he was reportedly found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston.

According to the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, the man was found near the 4300 block of Telephone Road and admitted on Dec. 25, 2022.

The hospital said the patient appears to be Hispanic, in his mid 20s to early 30s, 5 feet tall, and approximately 120 pounds. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of this patient is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center at 713-704-6219 or 713-704-6837.