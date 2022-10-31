Man killed after suspect fires into crowd of people watching women fight in SW Houston, HPD says

HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired into a crowd and killed a man in southwest Houston on Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Joel Wheaton Road near Westheimer at around 3 p.m.

Police said two women were fighting with a crowd surrounding them and watching when someone fired into the crowd, striking a man. In response, someone in the crowd fire back.

The crowd dispersed and left the victim on the road, according to police.

Houston police are not sure what the women were fighting about, but they are hoping for witnesses who left to come forward.

Some people in the crowd were on a blue ATV and a red motorcycle.

"We are going to need them to come forward, so we know what happened," Detective Dustin Davis with Houston Police said.

According to the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, in the last 12 months, there have been four murders in the area, which is up compared to previous years.

In 2019, there was one homicide, and in 2020 and 2021, there were two homicides.

"I don't even let my children play outside," one nearby woman said.

" It's bad. I wouldn't recommend anyone come over here. It's not just the apartments. It's just the area, period. It's sad and heartbreaking that we got people getting killed every time we look up."

The victim has not been identified.

There is surveillance footage of the shooting that police believe has the suspect on camera.

