Man and woman wanted as persons of interest in deadly triple shooting outside nightclub, HPD says

Police said they want to question the man and woman after they were seen arguing with the three men who were shot to death on Sunday outside the southwest Houston nightclub.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people considered persons of interest are wanted for Sunday's deadly triple shooting outside a southwest Houston nightclub, according to police.

Authorities released surveillance video of a man and woman wanted for questioning after three men were found shot to death at about 5:40 a.m. March 19 at 100815 Beechnut St.

Investigators said the two people were seen arguing with the three men who were killed.

Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but they still have little details about what happened. HPD added that several vehicles were hit by gunfire during the shooting, but as officers arrived at the scene, people began to disperse.

Family members at the scene identified one of the victims as Gerardo Filomeno, 29, of Houston. His mom, three siblings, and wife were at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released the second victim's name, Jorge Vazquez, but the identity of the third victim has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case or the identities of the unknown persons of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The wanted man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

