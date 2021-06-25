mother charged

Mother charged for allegedly beating child with skillet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother in Houston has been charged for allegedly hitting her child with a skillet.

Melanie Harleaux, 35, has been charged with injury to a child.

According to court documents, Harleaux hit her child several times with what was described as a heavy frying pan.

It's unclear what led up to the incident and details surrounding the child's age or injuries were not disclosed. Court documents, however, say the child is under 15 years old.

Harleaux was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Her bond was set at $15,000.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
