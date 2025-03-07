Houston area foundation brings music education and free fun to underserved communities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 2,000 children will be able to enjoy their first orchestral and choir concert free of charge next month.

It's all thanks to a group called the Prelude Music Foundation.

The non-profit works to bring music to all kinds of kids, no matter their background.

The group's founders are classically trained musicians and joined Eyewitness News live.

Ana Trevino-Godfrey and Jonathan Godfrey said they've seen how music can make children feel better and develop in unique ways.

The Prelude Music Foundation also puts trained musicians in early childhood education settings across the city of Houston.

They're serving 15 sites and more than 2,600 students in underserved communities, Title I schools, and residential sites.

Prelude Music Foundation is hosting a free concert on April 8 and April 9 at Miller Outdoor Theater. It's open to the public.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.

