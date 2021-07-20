Houston-born rap superstar is 'Thee' newest Sports Illustrated cover model

Source: Business Wire

HOUSTON, Texas -- Controversial and innovative, Houston-born rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion can add a new title to her impressive resume: Sports Illustrated cover model.The 25-year-old, famous for lightning rod tunes such as "WAP" and for her body positivity, will be one of three cover stars for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.Megan Thee Stallion joins tennis star Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom, who is the first transgender woman to grace SI, on the magazine's now-famous covers."It definitely was a dream for me to be on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit," Megan told CNN. "And to be the first female rapper? Who else would they pick? I am just happy they chose the Hot Girl Coach!"