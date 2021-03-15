grammy award

Beyoncé breaks records with 28th Grammy, winning alongside Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- There is no comparison. Houston's own Beyoncé is officially the queen of the Grammys.

"Queen Bey" broke the record Sunday night for the most Grammy Awards ever won by an artist, beating out former record owner, country music star Alison Krauss.

She officially has 28 Grammy Awards.

On top of Beyoncé's incredible achievement, fellow Houston icon, rapper Megan Thee Stallion also made headlines.

The breakout rap star performed her hit songs "Body," "Savage" and "WAP," featuring a performance from fellow rapper Cardi B.

If you didn't get enough Houston, Megan was awarded her Grammy for best new artist by fellow Houston artist Lizzo, who took home the title at last year's awards.

Let's hear it for Lizzo! She won her first-ever Grammy, and then some!



Megan is the first female rapper to win the category since Lauryn Hill back in 1999.

Collectively, Beyoncé and Megan took home two Grammys for their collaboration on "Savage": best rap song and best rap performance.

Beyoncé took home two more Grammys Sunday night for best R&B performance for her song "Black Parade," and best music video for "Brown Skin Girl."

The best music video award was a huge win for the family, marking the first-ever Grammy Award for Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, who starred in the video.

At 9 years old, Blue is one of the youngest artists to ever win a Grammy.

"It's been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black kings and queens that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," Beyoncé said during one of her acceptance speeches.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
