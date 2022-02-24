Shooting suspect on the run after killing man at McDonald's on Westheimer, police say

Westside officers are at a shooting scene 9600 Westheimer. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/HeIchg9faU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death at a McDonald's on Westheimer in southwest Houston, according to police.Officers said they were called at about 6 p.m. to the 9600 of Westheimer near Tanglewilde, where the found a man dead inside the establishment.Police said the shooting suspect is on the loose. A description of the individual was not released.We have an ABC13 crew at the scene learning more information.