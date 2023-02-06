Harris County Constable Precinct 4's newest K9 named after Mattress Mack

Mattress Mack will now be patrolling with Precinct 4, but we don't mean the Gallery Furniture owner!

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Is this town big enough for two Mattress Macks?

It appears so after Harris County Constable Precinct 4 announced over the weekend that the newest K9 on their team is named after the beloved Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

In a photo shared to the constable's office's Twitter page, the K9 poses alongside his handler and the man he's named after.

"Our newest K9 is proudly named after business man and community philanthropist Jim McIngvale," Precinct 4 said.

People who have lived in Houston any length of time know that Mattress Mack is a huge sports fan and likes to bet on big sporting events.

In 2022, he won approximately $75 million off $10 million in bets on the Astros to win the World Series. It's believed to be the largest payout in American sports betting history, with the bulk of the haul coming from Louisiana sportsbooks.

Mattress Mack hasn't fared as well with the bets in 2023.

He bet on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship. The Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

He also bet $1.5 million on Texas Christian University to defeat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, but that didn't quite pan out, either.

You win some, you lose some.

But Mattress Mack fans will tell you he wins at giving back to the community.

Among the business owner's most notable deeds: opening his furniture stores to storm victims during Hurricane Harvey.

ESPN contributed to this report.