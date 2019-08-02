Society

Gallery Furniture and Astros Foundation teaming up to provide shoes for orphans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gallery Furniture and the Astros Foundation need your help collecting new shoes for orphans.

The massive shoe drive benefits kids associated with Buckner International.

They're expecting to collect thousands of pairs of new athletic shoes through August.

Each pair donated will score you a ticket voucher for an Astros game.

"The Astros do things in a big way, Buckner does things in a big way, so we're going to, hopefully at Gallery Furniture, collect thousands of pairs of shoes to help kids here in Houston, kids in Texas and kids all over the world," James "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said.

People donating shoes and purchasing furniture will also be entered for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to throw out the first pitch at the Astros game on September 6.

The shoe drive runs through August 24. They can be dropped off at any Gallery Furniture location.
